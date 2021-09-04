The number of vehicles on Alabama's interstates is expected to be higher than normal as the Labor Day holiday officially closes the summer travel season and kicks off college football game travel, leading the Alabama Department of Transportation to remind drivers to make sure they plan for increased traffic and extra time to reach their destination.
To promote safety during the holiday weekend, ALDOT has announced it will not have any temporary lane closures on the interstate now through 11:59 p.m. Monday.
However, due to ongoing roadway improvement projects throughout Alabama, there will still be lowered speed limits in some areas, particularly those with roadway surface changes or the presence of construction material, according to ALDOT.
ALDOT suggests drivers follow these guidelines to keep themselves and others safe during holiday travel:
• Don't tailgate. Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead;
• Slow down and pay attention. Speeding makes it difficult to stop when approaching slow or stopped traffic; and
• Make sure everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seat belt. Surviving a crash is much more likely when wearing seat restraints properly.
More safe driving tips will be made available on the "Drive Safe Alabama" Facebook page.
Drivers planning their holiday route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information at ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app. ALDOT asks drivers to use ALGO Traffic responsibly and reminds them never to text, tweet or use a mobile device while operating a vehicle.
