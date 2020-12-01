An Ardmore, Tennessee, man has been identified as the lone victim in a fatal wreck this afternoon on Alabama 251.
Edgar David Hardiman, 93, was traveling near Sharp Road, about 7 miles north of Athens, when the 1998 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway, ran through a fence and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The wreck occurred around 1 p.m. ALEA said Hardiman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nothing further is available as Alabama state troopers continue to investigate.
