Investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division say alcohol is being considered "a contributing factor" in a crash that killed one and left another injured Sunday in Limestone County.
The two-vehicle wreck occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, near Lucas Ferry Road, about 5 miles south of Athens. ALEA Trooper Brandon Bailey said 19-year-old Eric Carson King was driving along the road when his Chevrolet Monte Carlo crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2015 Dodge Dart.
King and the Dart's driver, later identified as 38-year-old Jennifer Marie Spencer of Harvest, were injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Spencer later died from her injuries.
As of Monday morning, authorities had not said whether King would be arrested or what his charges would be. Bailey said Sunday that the crash continues to be investigated by ALEA's Highway Patrol Division.
