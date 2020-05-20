The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency urges motorists and boaters to stay safe during Memorial Day travel and festivities.
ALEA will be increasing the presence of Alabama State Troopers on roads and waterways May 22–25 to bolster patrol and public assistance.
“Memorial Day weekend is a popular time for road trips to the beach, lake or other warm-weather hot spots,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “With the public's assistance on Alabama roadways and waterways, we all can have fun as well as get to and from our destinations safely.”
ALEA offers the following safety tips for Memorial Day weekend:
• Buckle up, no matter how short the trip is or where you are sitting in the car;
• Do not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Select a designated driver ahead of time or use a ride-share service;
• Do not drive while distracted by things like cell phones, food, radios or other passengers;
• Mind your speed; and
• Expect traffic congestion, especially near popular summer destinations.
While on the water, check the boat's safety equipment before launch. Have personal flotation devices for everyone on board. Make sure navigation lights are on and working. Do not overload a vessel, and be courteous to other boaters.
ALEA also reminds travelers to maintain health and safety regulations to health combat the spread of coronavirus, including utilizing social distancing from others while in public places.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson echoed a lot of ALEA’s sentiments and safety tips.
“Be sure to wear your seat belt,” he said. “We have gotten into 'don’t text and drive' and 'move over' laws a lot, but a lot of the fatalities we see are from not wearing seat belts.”
Johnson also asks motorists to move over whenever they see anyone, such as emergency personnel, on the side of the road.
“A lot of times we get caught up what we are working in and may not see danger around us,” he said. “You cannot continuously look around while handling these situations.”
Johnson said Athens police may run some roadblocks during Memorial Day weekend and may do some “selective DUI and seat belt enforcement” in order to slow traffic down and help keep motorists safe.
“We have had an unusual few months with COVID-19 and people being confined,” Johnson said. “Our DUIs are up. Driving under the influence cases are really up.”
