The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be increasing its presence on state roads during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
According to a release from ALEA, the highway patrol division will once again participate in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. The will include “a variety of enforcement details, including DUI checkpoints across the state,” according to a release.
“There is zero tolerance for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Make it a habit to select a designated driver prior to any Independence Day drinking, as well as for the rest of the year.”
If unable to find a sober driver, he added, consider using a ride-share service or calling a cab.
“Just don’t get behind the wheel and attempt to drive yourself home,” Taylor said.
The holiday travel period will run from 12:01 a.m. Friday through midnight Sunday. Along with driving sober, ALEA urges motorists to buckle up, travel no faster than posted speeds and not drive while distracted.
“It is worth repeating: Drinking and driving does not mix,” Taylor said. “Under no circumstances is it ever acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after you’ve been drinking. Doing so endangers you and everyone on the road with you. Let’s all do our part to make this a safe and enjoyable Fourth for everyone.”
Waterway safety
ALEA's marine division reminds everyone to practice safety on state waterways this holiday weekend.
Multiple fatalities occurred across the state during last year's Fourth of July holiday.
“The last thing we want to do is take the fun out of the Fourth,” Taylor said. “We ask boaters of all ages to work with us to ensure everyone makes it home safely at the end of the day, particularly following fireworks displays planned on several of the state’s more popular waterways.”
ALEA has the following safety tips for those who will be enjoying the holiday on state waterways:
• The designated driver practice works just as well on the water as it does on the road. If boaters insist on having alcohol on board, make sure there is a designated driver;
• Be courteous and cautious;
• Follow boating rules. Know what to do in a head-to-head meeting and know right-of-way rules and regulations;
• Make sure life jackets are accessible, in good condition, sized for the intended individual and U.S. Coast Guard-approved. There must be one personal flotation device on board for each person on the boat, and they must be sized and intended for that individual. Children younger than the age of 8 must wear PFDs;
• Keep an eye on the sky: Monitor local weather throughout the day and adjust plans accordingly;
• Give other boaters plenty of room. Don’t operate too closely to private docks or the shoreline, and give skiers and swimmers a wide berth;
• Never overload a vessel. Follow the capacity plate guidelines; and
• Make it a habit to check the vessel’s safety equipment before using the vessel every time.
According to the release, “Another key safety tip concerns boating at night, which often is the case on the Fourth of July because of fireworks displays on or near the water. When boating at night, make sure the required navigation lights are on and in good working order. Operate at slower speeds and don’t venture into unfamiliar territory.”
