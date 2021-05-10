A trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been placed on leave after being arrested on multiple charges, according to a release.
William Jason Fox, 47, was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department. He is charged with one count of sexual misconduct and one count of third-degree assault.
HPD has handed the investigation over the state attorney general's office, according to ALEA. The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
