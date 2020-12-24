Forecasts are calling for freezing precipitation in parts of North Alabama on Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day on Friday.
As such, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has requested motorists traveling today plan ahead for possible issues they may face, including hazardous conditions and heavy traffic.
“The days leading up to Christmas through New Year’s Day are truly a joyful and festive time, even during mild weather conditions,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “This week, however, forecasters are calling for freezing precipitation across the state. We urge Alabama’s motoring public to monitor the weather, drive with extreme caution and assist our troopers and our law enforcement partners by promoting safety on Alabama roadways and to prevent traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.”
According to ALEA, the extended holiday travel period will be today through midnight Friday, Jan. 1. During this time, ALEA’s troopers will conduct a variety of enforcement activities, including driver license and equipment checkpoints, to curb deadly behaviors like driving under the influence, driving while distracted, not buckling up, speeding and following too closely.
In addition, the agency is participating in the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, designed to curb alcohol- and drug-impaired driving.
“With thousands upon thousands traveling this time of year, even during the pandemic, safety is key, especially when you add wintry weather to the mix,” Taylor said.
If at all possible, motorists should avoid driving during inclement weather, but ALEA offers the following traffic safety tips for those who must travel:
• Monitor local news for information on weather conditions and travel advisories, and visit https://algotraffic.com to check road conditions;
• Report traffic crashes and other emergencies by calling 911, or dial *HP (*47) to reach the nearest Highway Patrol post;
• Remain alert for emergency vehicles and remember to obey Alabama’s “move over” law; and
• Keep vehicles in good operating condition. Check antifreeze levels, use windshield-washer solution suitable for freezing weather conditions and keep gas tanks at least half-full.
“Remember, weather and roadway conditions can deteriorate quickly,” Taylor said. “Adapt speeds to existing roadway conditions, and be alert to changing weather and the possibility of icy and slippery roads. During inclement weather, turn on headlights and windshield wipers, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and other vehicles.
“Pay attention to bridges and overpasses, which have a tendency to develop hazardous 'black ice.' Keep a blanket, first aid kit, charged cell phone and other emergency supplies in your vehicle.”
