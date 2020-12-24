Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Rain early. A mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. Morning high of 50F with temps falling sharply to near freezing. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.