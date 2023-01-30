Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl, a Limestone County native, was elected to serve as a Vice Chairman of the Republican National Committee at the RNC Winter Meeting. ALGOP National Committeewoman Vicki Drummond was re-elected as RNC secretary at the meeting as well.
I am so proud to be serving along side this amazing woman at the RNC. @ALGOP National Committeewoman Vicki Drummond was re-elected as RNC secretary and I was elected RNC Vice Chair for the Southern Region. Excited to be part of the team working to bring fresh vision for 2024. pic.twitter.com/y3gmQc41Ga— John Wahl (@ChairmanWahl) January 28, 2023
Wahl was elected during a time of tension in the GOP. He was the Alabama representative at the Winter Meeting where the vote for the RNC Chair also took place. The ALGOP released a statement earlier this month that said the Alabama Republican Party’s Steering Committee would not “support or endorse Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair” and declared a “vote of no-confidence in her leadership.” McDaniel ended up winning the RNC Chair for an unprecedented fourth time.
Wahl doubled down in an ALGOP statement after the meeting that the RNC needs a new outlook.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to represent the people of Alabama on the RNC, and defend the conservative values that Republican voters stand for. I believe the RNC needs a fresh vision for the 2024 election cycle, and I look forward to being part of a team working towards that goal. It’s time to put the people first, and that’s going to be my priority as a member of RNC leadership,” said Chairman Wahl.
RNC Vice Chairmen are elected by region. Wahl will lead the Southern Region of the RNC as part of his duties.
“I hope the lessons we’ve learned from our election successes here in Alabama will be helpful as we get ready for 2024. It is an honor to serve with so many other great conservatives in the Southern Region. Together, I think we can accomplish a lot for the people of our nation moving forward,” he concluded.
