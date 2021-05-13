Staff and administrators from Athens-Limestone Hospital's past and present came together Wednesday to kick off a celebration of the hospital's anniversary, marking 70 years since ALH first opened.
Current employees, medical staff and members of the hospital's board of directors joined retired employees and past administrators for a picnic lunch featuring barbecue sandwiches, potato salad, beans, ice cream sandwiches, lemonade and more. There were also gifts for those who attended and a roaming selfie booth ready to capture partygoers as they celebrated.
"We're super excited that everybody's come out to help us celebrate 70 years," ALH President Traci Collins said.
Collins said this time last year, the hospital was busy with the COVID-19 pandemic and arranging intensive care unit beds. To be able to celebrate in the hospital courtyard, even in masks, "that's a huge milestone," she said.
"It's awesome," Collins told The News Courier. "... The beacon of hope and the service that the hospital has provided for our community, we're excited to be part of the celebration."
About ALH
The hospital first opened May 28, 1951, in Athens as a 50-bed facility. It joined the Huntsville Hospital Health System in 2007 and stands today as a multiple award-winning facility with around 900 employees.
In March, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks proclaimed May 28 as Athens-Limestone Hospital Day to "celebrate its history of service and support its future endeavors to support our community."
