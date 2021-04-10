Athens-Limestone Hospital's COVID-19 clinic will soon be offering the Pfizer vaccine to walk-ins, ALH said in a release.
The hospital will accept walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis from 1-3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays beginning April 19. Those seeking the vaccine must be 16 years of age or older.
The clinic is located at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1917 U.S. 72 West, Athens.
Call the ALH COVID-19 hotline at 256-262-6188 to schedule, reschedule or cancel an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine.
Friday's numbers
As of Friday, Limestone County had 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last two weeks, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. There have been 9,797 cases total, including 8,265 confirmed and 1,532 probable.
The novel coronavirus has led to the deaths of 146 residents in Limestone County and 10,686 statewide. There have been 518,234 total cases in Alabama, including 403,401 confirmed.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Wednesday, 556,106 deaths had been reported in the United States as part of the pandemic.
Of the 67 counties in Alabama, 65 are now considered in the low risk category for the spread of COVID-19, including Limestone. Two counties remain in the moderate risk category, but none are labeled as high risk or above.
So far, 37,677 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the county, part of 1,970,308 across the state. According to ADPH, more than 3 million doses have been delivered to Alabama, 600,000 by federal programs and 2.4 million by state providers.
