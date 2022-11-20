The Athens-Limestone Hospital recently concluded its joint commission survey, which takes place every 3 years. Joint commission accreditation ensures the hospital maintains a commitment to continuous improvement in patient care.
The survey standards focus on functions that are essential to providing safe, quality medical care to patients and are based on an objective evaluation process.
Completing the survey is required by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to receive funding, as it ensures the hospital is following its Conditions of Participation.
During the survey, specially trained Joint Commission Surveyors consisting of clinical surveyors and an engineer review every aspect of the hospital’s operation.
“The clinical surveyors randomly choose patients to follow their care throughout the hospital from admission to discharge. During this time the surveyors ensure that we are following all state and federal regulations which leads to safe, high quality patient care,” according to information derived from the Joint Commission website. “The surveyors will also talk with hospital staff that care for our patients. This allows the surveyor to gage how informed our staff are related to providing high quality care.”
The engineer thoroughly reviews the hospital facility to ensure the hospital environment is safe for patients receiving care and that all building codes are followed.
“All aspects of the hospital are surveyed. This includes all inpatient areas, Emergency Department, Operating Room, Surgical Tower, Radiology, Respiratory Therapy, Wound Care Center, Cardiopulmonary Rehab, Sleep Center,” the website says. “The only area associated with the hospital that are not surveyed are physician offices and Ambulance Service.”
The accreditation is essential to the smooth operation of the hospital.
“It is important for a hospital to be accredited by Joint Commission for two reasons. One, it provides the general public with the knowledge that a given facility has met the Joint Commission’s stringent requirements of accreditation,” the website says. “The assures the public that they will receive safe, high quality care. Second, Joint Commission accreditations allows the hospital to receive funding from CMS.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.