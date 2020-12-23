Nurses across the country have been going above and beyond, even more than usual, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many groups have sought to honor caregivers for their hard work and sacrifice in light of just how hard coronavirus has hit the medical field, and one registered nurse at Athens-Limestone Hospital was recognized Tuesday with a national honor for their efforts.
Maurice Cunningham, who works in the intensive care unit at ALH, was given the DAISY Award. According to the DAISY Foundation, those who receive the award “demonstrate excellence through their clinical expertise and compassionate care” and are “recognized as role models in our nursing community.”
“He was very overwhelmed and very humbled he was chosen,” said Felicia Lambert, director of development at ALH.
According to the foundation, the DAISY Award was created in 1999 to honor the memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who passed away from an autoimmune disease at age 33. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem.
“During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family,” said the Foundation. “They created the DAISY Award in Pat’s memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.”
Caregivers who receive a DAISY Award are given a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a hand-carved stone sculpture titled “A Healer's Touch.”
According to Cunningham's application, submitted on his behalf for the award, “(he) has received multiple comments from patients regarding their care. Many patients stress how compassionate, caring and highly skilled a nurse (he is). One patient teared up telling her story of this nurse praying over them. This nurse is so humble and truly loves the work they are doing.”
