Athens-Limestone Hospital has announced the opening of a fever and flu clinic at Waddell Family Medicine.
The clinic is open to anyone 6 years old or older who exhibits "a broad range of upper respiratory illnesses, including influenza, sore throat, strep throat, fevers or potential exposure to COVID-19," according to a press release from the hospital.
The clinic will be open 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 902 W. Washington St., Athens. ALH said patients should bring photo identification, insurance card and cell phone with them to the clinic.
Preliminary registration information will be collected while the patient remains in the car. When it is time to come inside for evaluation, the patient will be contacted by cell phone or by a hospital attendant.
"We anticipate demand for services provided by this clinic to exceed our ability to screen every patient in a timely manner," the release said. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."
Patients who are minors or elderly and needing assistance may be accompanied into the building. Otherwise, only the patient will be allowed inside.
Patients will only be tested for COVID-19 if indicated by their exam or ordered by the physician or health-care provider, the release said. ALH advises anyone with severe symptoms or other chronic medical issues, or who is currently on chemotherapy or home oxygen, to contact their primary care physician or go to the ER.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health told The News Courier this test generally involves a specimen being collected, usually by a swab of the nostril, and sent to the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories or a commercial lab for testing.
Once received by the lab, it can take 24 to 72 hours for results.
Anyone needing general information about COVID-19 can visit athenslimestonehospital.com or call the ALH hotline at 256-262-6188.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.