At 5 pounds, 4 ounces, baby Skylar has officially earned the title of “First Baby of 2021” at Athens-Limestone Hospital.
ALH shared the news of Skylar's arrival Tuesday. Parents Kiany Segura-Hernandez and Cory Smith said being pregnant during a pandemic had its challenges, but now that Skylar is here, their main focus is just getting to bond with their new baby.
“It was very different, from having to go to appointments alone to no visitors after birth,” the parents said in a statement. “Social distancing has made it very hard to be able to do normal pregnancy activities.”
Skylar is the first child for the pair. The baby was delivered by Dr. Steve Shassberger.
