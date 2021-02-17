All Post Offices in Alabama will be open for business Wednesday, Feb. 17, according to U.S. Postal Service Strategic Communications Specialist Debra J. Fetterly.
There also will be mail delivery throughout the state, she said.
USPS Service Alerts provide information to consumers, small businesses and business mailers about postal facility service disruptions due to weather-related and other natural disasters or events. Updated information is available at https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.
