The Athens Limestone Ministerial Alliance provide undergarments to indigent inmates, who would otherwise do without, at the Limestone County Jail. The donation was delivered to Limestone County Sheriff's Office Corrections Officer Jail Clerk Tracy Shehorn by ALMA Convener Pastor Mark Klaus. The group, made up of local churches, has a plan underway to hopefully continue this ministry. ALMA hosts community events such as the Community Easter and Thanksgiving services, National Day of Prayer as well as Convoy of Hope and Convoy for Kids. Email almaunityinchrist@gmail.com to learn more about ALMA.
