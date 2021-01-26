Master Sgt. Jason Sanders first picked up a trumpet 30 years ago as a seventh-grader at Tanner High in Limestone County. Last week, he lifted the instrument as a member of the U.S. Army Band, performing at his fifth presidential inauguration.
In between, he's made his way through college at Louisiana State University and graduate school at the University of Cincinnati, but Sanders says it was his time at Tanner High that really set the stage for the rest of his career in music.
"My education at Tanner, all of my teachers, prepared me for college and beyond," Sanders said. "That community has supported me and cheered me on, and because of them, I have had numerous opportunities to perform around world leaders and our nation's heroes and veterans for more than 17 years now."
Sanders said he hadn't really considered joining the military until graduate school. He saw an opening in the U.S. Army Band and decided to audition. After he got the part, he went through basic training, but unlike many soldiers, being part of "Pershing's Own" meant he got to be permanently stationed in Washington, D.C.
He said his day-to-day generally involves playing "Taps," a bugle call often heard at military funerals. Sanders has held the honor of also performing at funerals for presidents Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, in addition to providing a musical welcome when world leaders and even Pope Francis arrive to the White House.
And, of course, for the welcoming of a new president and vice president, as was the case last week.
"To some extent, you get used to it because it's your job, but it's always an inspiring moment to be on the grounds of the White House, to see a new leader inaugurated as president," Sanders said. "Whatever you feel about the individual, it's a fantastic opportunity to be a part of that."
And it was Tanner High that helped make it all possible.
"Tanner is where I started playing trumpet," Sanders said. "My band director, Ken Engle, encouraged me to stick with it after the first year, taught me private lessons for free, and introduced me to Bibi Black in Decatur, who I studied with privately for four years."
Sanders had dreams of joining an orchestra, but looking back, he says he's glad he joined a military band instead. He said it's given him a perspective and awareness of the way music is used for pomp and circumstance, in government and in honoring others that he would not have otherwise.
