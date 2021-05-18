Amazon has joined the growing list of companies seeking to open a facility in Limestone County over the next year or two.
The company described its new fulfillment center in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County as a state-of-the-art, 1-million-square-foot facility where Amazon employees will pick, pack and ship some of the larger items available on its website, including patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs.
Amazon spokesperson Owen Torres said the company is excited to launch operations this fall and will create more than 500 full-time jobs "with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on the first day on the job."
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the announcement is exciting for Limestone as well.
"This investment in our county and the 500 jobs that will be created by this project will greatly impact our county for many years," Daly said. "We would like to thank Amazon for believing in us, selecting our county for their new fulfillment center, and we welcome them to the Limestone County family."
Just how large an investment that would be was not immediately available Tuesday. The Amazon center is located near Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing USA and Interstate 565 in southeastern Limestone County.
