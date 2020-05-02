The state has issued an Amber Alert for a child last seen in Centreville.
The Centreville Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking for help locating Miy’Angel Crutchfield. She is a 6-year-old black female. She is missing two front teeth and her hair is half braided, according to media reports.
Miy’Angel was possibly wearing pink lounge pants and a white T-shirt when she went missing around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
ALEA said she was abducted by 22-year-old Jasmine Denise Crutchfield, black female with M K J S tattoo on wrist.
They may be traveling in a silver sedan with Ohio plates.
If you have any information regarding this missing child, contact the Centreville Police Department at 205-926-3129; or call 911.
