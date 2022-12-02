Max Wyche, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Human Resources at the Army Materiel Command, is presented the Distinguished Civilian Service Award by AMC Commander Gen. Ed Daly during a Nov. 28 award ceremony at AMC’s headquarters in Huntsville, Ala. Daly also announced Wyche’s recognition as a recipient of the 2022 Meritorious Executive Presidential Rank Award. Wyche is leaving AMC to take on a new role as the director of Human Resources Operations for the Internal Revenue Service.