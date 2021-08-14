It all started 56 years ago, when then-15-year-old Bennie H. Grigsby-Horton's father decided to take a road trip to the World's Fair in New York. His father was from Athens and attended Trinity School before moving to Detroit, though Grigsby-Horton's mother stayed in Athens.
His father drove to pick Bennie up before heading to New York City. It was there that the group saw a 1965 Mustang on display.
“We stayed there for a week, and we drove there in a (Chevrolet) Corvair,” Grigsby-Horton said. “My dad lived in Los Angeles then, and we drove back across the country. The Corvair (broke down) four or five times, and when we got to LA, he decided to buy a new car.”
Grigsby-Horton said his father had him and another relative pick the vehicle each thought he should buy at a dealership. The salesman ended up agreeing with Bennie's choice — a new silver-smoke-gray 1965 Mustang GT convertible.
The group drove the new Mustang home, and Grigsby-Horton's father kept it for three years before sending it to his son as a high school graduation present in 1968. Bennie said his father passed away two months later.
“I kept the car through high school and college,” Grigsby-Horton said. “It's been in my possession up through now.”
Grigsby-Horton moved with his mother to Illinois when he was 6 years old. Later on, Grigsby-Horton was allowed by his mother to store the Mustang in her garage. In 2016, Grigsby-Horton decided to have the Mustang completely restored.
He has since entered the car in multiple shows around Illinois. He won a show in Rockford, Illinois, and even won his division at a Ford car show in Dearborn, Michigan, the home of the motor company. Grigsby-Horton and his car were once featured in a nationwide publication dedicated to Mustangs.
“I've been blessed,” Grigsby-Horton said. “When I take the car to shows, it's like honey to bees. People are usually gathering around it before I even park."
The Mustang became synonymous with Bennie to his friends and family, so now he tends to bring it with him whenever he comes for a visit — though not by driving it himself. He had the Mustang brought to his cousin David Malone's house this week in an enclosed trailer.
He said the car has about 4,000 miles on it since the restoration, but before that, it had around 117,000 on the odometer.
“I had it as a daily driver, but when I got married in 1975, I put it in the garage,” Grigsby-Horton said. “This is the car my wife and I drove away in the day we were married.”
Visitors to the car show held on The Square last Saturday may have seen Grigsby-Horton and his prized Mustang. The car and Grigsby-Horton are headed back to Illinois on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.