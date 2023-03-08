Recently 17 Athens Middle School and 16 Athens High School choir students participated in the UAB Honor Choir.
“Choir students received their music for the UAB Honor Choir the morning of the event. Students prepared and rehearsed three musical selections for six hours with choir students from other area schools,” AHS/AMS Choir Director Teresa Edwards said. “Then, they presented a free public concert at Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center at UAB.”
Students were selected based on musical interest and skill.
“Students received vocal instruction from Simmons Middle School Choir Teacher & Clinician, Mr. Dan Cater, and the UAB Choral Director, Dr. Brian Kittredge,” Edwards said. “AHS Choir students attended a one-hour rehearsal session with the UAB Chamber Singers.”
She went on to say, “all choir students were given the chance to ask questions of the UAB Singers regarding college life, scholarship opportunities, and performing arts activities.”
