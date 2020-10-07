Athens Middle School students Brookelyn Young and Annesly Miller are both animal lovers. They said their families have a lot of animals.
However, they said they also know that some animals do not have all the things their pets do, so they decided to take action.
The girls put together a lemonade stand in the front yard of Annesly's grandparents house and worked it from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a Saturday around a month ago. Her grandmother Margie Gold said the girls made and sold cookies to go along with the lemonade.
"Once people knew what they were raising money for, some would give $10 or $20 for a cup of lemonade," Gold said.
Brookelyn and Annesly ended up raising about $130 which they used to buy food, toys, treats and litter. They donated those supplies to the Athens Limestone Animal Shelter Monday.
"We know some of the animals don't have food or good toys, and we just felt really bad for them," Brookelyn said. "It makes me feel really good. I have a lot of pets, and I feel really bad that the animals here don't have as much as my pets."
"I have had a lot of animals, and all of them came from shelters," Annesly said. "It makes me feel really happy knowing the kitties and puppies will get food and toys and treats."
Priscilla Blenkinsopp, the director of the animal shelter, said she thinks it's wonderful that the girls are starting out so young working to donate to animals in need.
"Donations are very important to the shelter," she said. "We have around 47-50 cats right now, so it's hard to get all the supplies we need and get the vetting, kitty litter, food and everything. It's helpful for us."
The industrious young ladies do more than just sell lemonade. Brookelyn said they have their own business selling crafts, soap and babysitting younger kids.
Gold said the girls are already planning to run another lemonade stand.
