This week, the Athens Mayors Youth Commission visited local businesses to learn about starting and operating a small business.
“We appreciate all the organizations and businesses that took time to host and talk with them today,” the city said in a post on Facebook.
“How do you start a cafe/coffee shop from the ground up? How much does it cost to rent or buy a building to house a business? How can I find my business niche,” were all questions the students had answered by local business owners.
“We appreciate the following for making today’s meeting a great learning experience:
Andrew Dollar with Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning for talking to us about the LaunchBox program for entrepreneurs;
Tere Richardson with Athens Main Street for explaining the services it provides and how we can support small business;
The owners/staff of CEI Bookstore / Truth Publications, Revive Cafe, Athens Florist and Gifts and Splash Of Ink Screenprinting Embroidery & Design for taking the time to talk to to us about their business and what they’ve learned,” the city said in a post.
