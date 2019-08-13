Marie Patterson thinks her grandson was meant to find the small, fuzzy kitten he recently rescued.
It was a stormy day when 11-year-old Cameron Posey heard the whimpering.
Posey and his mom live next door to his grandmother and other family members. On this particular day, Posey said the family was making something to eat at his aunt's house.
He said he followed his mom, Kristin Taylor, out of the house. She noticed a kitten was following him, but they were not sure where it had came from.
“It was stumbling, trying to get to me,” Posey said.
When the wet, gray kitten got to Posey, he realized something was wrong. The kitten's back leg stuck straight out from its body.
“It was hard for him to walk,” Patterson said.
Posey took the kitten back to his house and put it under his care. The family thought the kitten's mother might have abandoned it because of the back leg.
“We thought it might be a birth defect,” Patterson said.
Posey played with the kitten, fed it and massaged its legs. The kitten even slept with him.
His family said Posey and the kitten fell in love with each other.
“Cameron wanted to keep him,” Patterson said. “He massaged his back leg every day.”
For about a week, Posey regularly massaged the kitten's leg.
“After a little bit, the cat started walking better,” Posey said.
The kitten would even chase a fake ferret tail toy.
“I think love did that,” Patterson said.
“It was a little miracle,” Taylor said. “The kittens legs were so tangled.”
All agreed it was a “heartfelt moment.”
Unfortunately, Posey couldn't keep the kitten. Several of his family members have inside dogs and cats and were unable to add another. One family member was between jobs and couldn't afford the pet.
Posey didn't want to take the kitten to the shelter, but he knew it needed attention and he would be starting back to school soon.
His aunt paid to get the kitten some shots at the Animal Clinic under Dr. Galbraith Wyatt in Pulaski, Tennessee. Posey said the clinic would find the kitten a home.
“Those folks fell in love with it,” Patterson said.
Posey's family is proud of him. They believe the sixth-grader witnessed a little miracle.
“If you saw him walking, that would show you there's a God,” Taylor said.
When asked if he named the kitten, Posey said, “Yes. My mom and I think he went through a lot, so we decided to call him 'Courage.'”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.