Whitney Burchell, a registered nurse with the Limestone County Health Department, reviews a patient's information with them Wednesday during the drive-thru flu shot clinic at Athens Sportsplex. Eligible patients could receive a free or $2 influenza vaccine without ever leaving the car during the clinic. Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend all eligible individuals get their flu shot to protect themselves and others from the potentially fatal illness.
