Cattle farmer Thomas Maples of Elkmont was recently elected as a delegate to the 136th annual American Angus Association's Convention of Delegates, according to a press release.
Ted M. Spidel, an Athens cattle farmer, was elected as an alternate delegate. The event is set for Nov. 4 at Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino in Reno, Nevada.
Maples and Spidel are both members of the American Angus Association, which is based in Saint Joseph, Missouri. Maples is one of 321 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Spidel is one of 231 alternates.
Representing 42 states and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.
Held in conjunction with the 136th Annual Convention of Delegates, the Angus Convention is set to take place Nov. 2-4, in Reno. The Angus Convention offers unrivaled opportunities for real-world education, face-to-face networking and country music entertainment.
Among the keynote speakers will be Dr. Tim Holt, who will speak about high altitude disease. Other speakers will include Dr. Beck Weathers and Joel Cowley, president and chief executive officer of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
For more information, visit www.angus.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.