Name: Annetta Mathis
School: Sugar Creek Elementary School
Grade(s) taught: 1st Grade
Subject(s) taught: All
Post secondary education: Tennessee Technological University
How many years have you been teaching? 17
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? 17
What led you to choose your career path in education? I have always liked working with small children.
Educators have faced a lot of adversity lately. What is one way you have grown professionally? By understanding that my students are people first, looking beyond their performance or behaviors, to find the story behind the student, I can then help to reduce anxiety, improve behavior, and give them hope
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? Working in Limestone County is like being with family.
What is one thing you have accomplished that you are most proud of? My proud moments come when I finally hear that first grader reading and reaching their goals. Then I feel like I have accomplished something.
Favorite book? Jan Karon’s Midford series.
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? Drawing and painting
What piece of advice do you always give your students? Learn from your mistakes and move forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.