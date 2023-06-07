The annual Addiction Eviction Rally was Saturday, June 3, at Swan Creek Park. Host Lori Masonia said the day was special thanks to the speakers who were there to pour into others, adding her favorite part was the deliverance and breakthroughs people experienced. She said three people were baptized and celebrated their new life as Christians.
“To see how far people came to Athens, Ala., to get something that is offered no where else,” she said. “I built this rally on help, hope and healing and it was there. God trusted me with a vision and sent me a team.”
The rally has grown larger each year into the event it is today after five years of work thanks to Masonia’s vision and openness to partnership.
“It had been a calling on me for a while that I kept running from,” she said. “I just went to the park — my best friend and I — one day and started teaching on forgiveness. Every Saturday I went to the park for, like, eight months teaching on forgiveness, and every Saturday it was like more people would come and more people would come and then we had the first rally.”
She’s been personally affected by addiction in more ways than one, and when she thought her life wasn’t going according to plan it was realizing that it was God’s plan that really changed things for her.
“I was ready to throw in the towel. I was ready to take my own life,” she said. “I know what it’s like to lay awake in the midnight hour and feel like nobody cares. ... I had a face to face encounter with God, and that is the day that I went to the park and started the ministry.”
She said it has grown organically, just by word of mouth. The rally brings resources on-site to help people bound by addiction on site that same day.
“The goal is to bring help, hope and healing to those who are lost, hurting, addicted, unsaved, broken and we want to let them know that bottom line Jesus is the answer,” she said.
The park was filled with speakers, worship music, testimony and food all in addition to resources such as mental health counseling, recovery homes and even a detox facility.
Masonia reached out to pastor Jerome Malone at Oasis: Christ’s Church at Athens, and he got on board with the idea quickly. He said, every year since, it has grown and had a further reach.
“I always heard about people being in addiction and recovery but never really had ever just an up close, personal experience with it. So, after that first year, seeing so many people that were struggling and so many people that were impacted by this event, we partnered with Lori and just started doing a small version of it on a monthly basis.”
He said with Masonia they do a program called “Ride with Me,” which provides support for those battling addictions.
“A lot of people are in addiction, and they have given up hope because they don’t know how, or if, there is help or what to do. That’s where Lori really thrives; she really has a passion for helping people to get the help that they need, and we just built a team around it,” Malone said.
And, this year he said their goal is to open a facility to be the middle man for people who need recovery advocacy, along with other things under the church’s Oasis Community Outreach efforts. Masonia has raised funds to help open the advocacy center as well as provide scholarships in memory of three young men she said lost their lives to addiction.
“God has just opened up doors for us from the day we met,” he said about Masonia.
Malone said that the rally is an event for everybody, not just people who struggle in addiction themselves, but anyone who might not even know addiction.
“Those testimonies will inspire you to leave that event better than you came to it,” he said.
He and Masonia both said everyone can learn and become more aware of addiction and the services that are available to guide others to the place they need to get help. Masiona said her ultimate goal is to make sure people know that there is help available.
“You’re not alone. You’re not the only one and there is help, hope and healing, and then God can turn you into the person he created you to be,” she said.
