Car lovers looking for a reason to get out of the house during the coronavirus pandemic don't have to wait long for a good excuse to hit the road.
The Elkmont High School Band Boosters 10th Annual Car Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Elkmont High.
Admission is $5, with children ages 10 and under getting in free. The cost to register a vehicle at the show is $20. This includes admittance of two people and entry into a drawing for multiple door prizes, including a 1969 Chevy truck, a boat, a Snap-On toolbox and cash.
Mike Ikard, the band booster president, said the group was able to keep the event's original date this year despite COVID-19.
“It took a lot of extra planning as far as making sure everything is safe,” he said. “We are taking some extra precautions, and it was hard to get door prizes this year.”
Ikard said the event averages between 200 and 300 cars each year. There are six major categories: pre-1986 muscle cars, muscle cars, custom trucks, late models, street rods, rat rods and Jeeps, a class new to this event.
Judging will include awards for best GM, best Ford, best Mopar and best motorcycle. The best overall winner will receive a trophy and 10% of the registration fees as prizes.
“It's a pretty good show,” Ikard said. “Everyone I've talked to is looking forward to it. People have been cooped up for so long and are looking forward to going somewhere. Everyone has been supportive.”
Ikard said the band boosters begin planning the next event as soon as the previous car show is finished. Some of this year's door prizes were donated before the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.
“The door prizes are just for the people that enter the car show,” he said. “That's a draw to get them here. If you don't get people an incentive, they might not come out. Plus, I like to see people go home happy with something, big or small.”
Ikard said 100% of the proceeds from the car show go to the Elkmont High band for things like purchasing new instruments.
“Instruments are always a need,” he said. “A lot of the things our band had when I graduated in 1988, they are still using. We are trying to replace stuff as we can and get things for the kids.”
Ikard is in his 14th year as the band booster president. He said putting together the car show has gotten easier over the years but is still a lot of work.
“I appreciate everyone who comes out and supports us,” he said. “The band gets looked over a lot, and we definitely need the money to help keep them going.”
