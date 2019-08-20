The Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo Arena is abuzz once again as organizers of the Limestone County Summer Fair set up for a weekend of thrills.
For the next week, the grounds will house carnival rides, games of skill, and of course concessions — fried Oreos, fried Twinkies, corn dogs, polish sausage, funnel cakes, cotton candy and more.
The fair runs from Tuesday through Saturday at the Sheriff's Rodeo Arena on Alabama 99. Gates open at 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $3. Ride armbands are $15. Children age 2 and under are admitted free.
Clanton-based Kissel Entertainment is furnishing the rides and attractions. The business sets up carnival rides in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and Ohio. Their motto, “Turning frowns upside down.”
This is the fifth year for the Limestone County Summer Fair.
Promoter Keith Hamby said they are bringing the same games, thrill rides and great food this year.
“There's something for everyone even if you don't ride the rides,” Hamby said, adding there's a higher chance of winning games than anywhere else. He admits it takes skill but says it's worth a try.
“We like to see the kids walking around with stuffed animals bigger than they are,” he said.
On Thursday, organizers are offering “buy one, get one free" gate admission. Hamby said coupons are available at local stores and restaurants.
Hamby said those curious about rides, food and games should come out and take a look.
“We love Athens,” Hamby said.
Organizers feel like the fair is in their backyard.
Hamby said when you travel as much as they do, Limestone County isn't that far from Chilton County.
“We love the hometown feel, and that's what we get in Limestone County,” he said. “Everyone is friendly and accommodating. We are glad to be in Limestone County and it seems everyone is glad to have us.”
Visit http://www.kisselentertainment.com for more information.
