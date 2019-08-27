Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.