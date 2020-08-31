Athens High School had its annual Pep Rally on The Square Saturday afternoon before its game against James Clemens. The pep rally was originally scheduled for Friday, but severe weather caused it to be moved to Saturday before the game Saturday night. Hundreds of people came out to see the team, cheerleaders and band, and to hear some words from Golden Eagles coach Cody Gross. Athens was defeated by James Clemens 22-0 in Saturday night's game.

