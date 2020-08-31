Athens High School had its annual Pep Rally on The Square Saturday afternoon before its game against James Clemens. The pep rally was originally scheduled for Friday, but severe weather caused it to be moved to Saturday before the game Saturday night. Hundreds of people came out to see the team, cheerleaders and band, and to hear some words from Golden Eagles coach Cody Gross. Athens was defeated by James Clemens 22-0 in Saturday night's game.
Annual Pep Rally on The Square
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Graveside service for John Robert Strong, 86, is 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Thatch-Mann Cemetery in Athens, with the Rev. Katherine Baker officiating. Viewing at People's Funeral Home is noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Graveside service for Keyonna Chandale Burrell, 37, is 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Draper Cemetery in Talucah, Alabama. Peoples Funeral Home directing. Viewing at the funeral home noon-4 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Joseph Raymond Cutler, 46, of Athens, Alabama, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. A memorial service will be held later.
Diana Lee Partridge, of Madison, Alabama, died August 29, 2020, at Valley View, in Madison. She was born November 11, 1947, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the third daughter of four children of Carl and Dorothy Dalton. She married Jerry Charley Partridge and they had four boys. She is preceded in …
Most Popular
Articles
- Victims ID'd in Monday morning wreck
- BREAKING: U.S. 72 eastbound blocked due to fatal accident
- 1 dead, 1 injured in fatal Limestone wreck
- Athens Municipal Election 2020 Results
- HENRY PREVAILS: Businesswoman wins close Athens District 4 race
- Arrest reports for 8/27/20
- Arrest reports for 8/26/20
- Arrest reports for 8/29/20
- Marks re-elected mayor, says it's '100% my last election'
- COUNTY SCHOOLS: Pay raise for substitutes possible
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.