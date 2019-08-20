It was a little girl's love for animals that started an annual pet-food drive five years ago.
She made it her mission to help sick and injured homeless pets.
The girl was Limestone County's Sasha Dison, and what makes her story so striking is she was sick herself.
Dison, the daughter of Larissa and Jonathan Dison, died from Stage 4 rhabdomayosarcoma cancer on April 27, 2014. Today, she would be 15 years old.
But she left a legacy.
For years, Dison had requested dog and cat food instead of birthday presents. She would donate the food to local rescue organizations. She also worked with a family friend Beth Mumaw, as well as Liz Cuneo and Shrail Heinrich, to start “Taking Care of Paws — Sasha's Way.”
Dison didn't make it to the first food drive the group organized. She died just two days before the event.
However, her dream of helping animals lives on.
The first drive raised approximately $12,000, which was given to four different organizations, Mumaw told The News Courier last year.
The food drive has since changed dates — from April to August — to honor Sahsa's birthday, which is Aug. 14. Organizers said they always try to hold the event on a Saturday around her birthday.
The year's drive will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Furniture Factory Bar and Grill, 614 Meridian St. N. No. 200, Huntsville. Donations of cat and dog food, cat litter, pet toys and other supplies will be accepted. The pet-friendly event is rain or shine and will include free food and crafts. Attendees can come and go as they wish.
“Come and meet new friends,” Larissa Dison posted to the “TCP — Sasha's Way” Facebook page. “Help us keep Sasha's legacy.”
