Pets in need of their annual rabies vaccination and their owners are invited to one of eight drive-thru rabies clinics scheduled for next week in Limestone County.
Robert Pitman of Limestone Veterinary Clinic and his team will be operating the mobile clinic from June 9–12 throughout Limestone County. Residents can visit their preferred location, have their pets vaccinated without ever leaving their car, then get in line for the metal tag and certificate showing proof of vaccination.
Beyond it being legally required, Pitman said, having one's pets vaccinated against rabies can prevent the spread of rabies from wild animal to domestic animal to humans.
The cost per vaccine is $12. The clinic will be available at the following times and locations:
• Wednesday, June 9 — 7:30 a.m. at West Limestone High School; 9 a.m. at the former Owens Elementary School site; 11 a.m. at East Limestone High;
• Thursday, June 10 — 7:45 a.m. at Elkmont Rural Village; 9 a.m. at Piney Chapel Elementary;
• Friday, June 11 — 8 a.m. at Clements High; 9:15 a.m. at Tanner Elementary/High; and
• Saturday, June 12 — 8 a.m. at Athens Middle (between the stadium and school).
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks or facial coverings will be required.
