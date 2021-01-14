Residents of Limestone County or the surrounding area that may be looking for a way to volunteer and give back to the community will soon have the opportunity.
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful is partnering with Tennessee Riverkeeper once again to host the third annual Swan Creek Wildlife Management Area cleanup. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.
“This area is right next to the Tennessee River, and a lot of creeks and streams flow into the river right there,” said Leigh Patterson, executive coordinator of KALB. “A lot of litter is dropped or washes up in there, and it all goes into the Tennessee. That's why it is important to get it cleaned up.”
According to KALB, volunteers will meet up at the intersection of Lucas Ferry Road and Harris Station Road before the event. Those in attendance will sign in and receive supplies like trash bags, litter grabbers, gloves, buckets and safety vests.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear waterproof shoes or boots and clothes that they do not mind getting wet or dirty. Patterson said social distancing will be maintained, and masks will be required when in a group setting.
“It's a beautiful area,” she said. “It's a shame how it has been littered and abused. We have had several cleanups there in the past, but trash continues to be an issue. This is an opportunity to give back on a day when some people are off work.”
Patterson said nine volunteers picked up 1,904 pounds of trash in three and a half hours during last year's cleanup. She said even that “hardly made a dent in the area.”
Anyone wishing to volunteer for the cleanup is asked to email KALBCARES@gmail.com or visit bit.ly/2021swancreekcleanup and reply to the event.
Patterson said KALB will host another cleanup at a different location sometime between now and March. She said the countywide “trash attack” and Elk River cleanup will be held March 6.
