Athens Police Department has apprehended a suspect in a robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon at Elkton Street Grocery.
According to APD, Matthew Dee Alexander, 42, has been arrested on warrants for first-degree robbery, first-degree theft of property and second-degree theft of property. Alexander was apprehended Thursday by Lt. Brett Constable and Sgt. Jonathan Caldwell.
Reports state Alexander entered the store armed with a screwdriver and assaulted the clerk before stealing cash, a handgun and a gray 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan. The victim was said to have sustained only minor injuries, and Alexander was “quickly identified” thanks to video footage at the scene.
“Alexander was booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail,” Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.