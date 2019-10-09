An Athens man convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl in 2015 was arrested Tuesday for failing to register as a sex offender, an official said.
Larquis Delmar Crutcher, 30, is charged with violating the state Sex Offender Registry and Notification Act, records show. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said Crutcher did not register as a sex offender in August, as required by state law.
Crutcher was also not at his listed residence when officer Greg Parnell visited the address in September, Johnson said. Crutcher was arrested Wednesday, booked at the police department and transferred to the Limestone County Jail. He remained jailed Wednesday with no bail option because he was on probation at the time of his arrest.
Crutcher pleaded guilty to first-degree rape Nov. 28, 2016, and was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by two years on probation. Crutcher was arrested on the rape charge April 7, 2015, after he admitted having sexual intercourse with a young girl at a graduation party a few days before. Crutcher, who was 26 years old at the time, told police he thought the girl was 17.
Records show Crutcher received a form to register as a sex offender Jan. 3, 2017. He was released from prison June 26, 2019. Crutcher could face up to seven years and nine months of additional prison time for violating the terms of his probation.
