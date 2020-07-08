An Athens man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder stemming from a 2019 incident on Hines Street, records show.
Athens Police on Saturday arrested Christopher Neco Burks, 30, of 900 block West Washington Street after he was indicted by a Limestone County grand jury on charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
APD Chief Floyd Johnson said the incident occurred Nov. 15, 2019, on Hines Street. According to the indictment, Burks fired into the vehicle in an attempt to kill its occupant. Johnson said no one was injured.
Burks was booked at the police department Saturday, then transferred to the Limestone County Jail. He was later released on $35,000 bond.
