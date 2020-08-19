Athens Police arrested a man in conjunction with a burglary at a storage facility on Alabama 127, according to Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
Johnson said APD arrested 31-year-old Michael Dean Biase on Aug. 15 on a warrant for third-degree burglary.
“Biase is accused of taking a Mack truck tool box, a cook stove, two weed eaters and three other tool boxes with tools from a storage building,” Johnson said.
The alleged burglary occurred May 5.
