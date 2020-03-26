Athens Police Department got a $200,000 windfall this week when City Council members agreed to give the department a slice of the city's annual capital appropriation.
"The money will be used to replace old vehicles and the equipment needed to outfit them," Police Chief Floyd Johnson told The News Courier, adding he hopes to get five or six new vehicles with the money.
Other city departments have already received a share of the capital appropriation.
On Jan. 13, council members approved a fiscal 2019 budget amendment to appropriate $1.65 million for capital expenditures. Council members agreed at that time to give the Public Works Department $950,000 to spend as needed, leaving a $700,000 balance.
On Jan. 27, council members agreed to allocate $53,515 of the balance to Public Works to buy aerial photography services for the Geographic Information System Consortium, leaving a balance of $646,484.
On March 10, council members agreed to allocate $320,000 of the remaining balance to two departments — Information Technology and Cemetery, Parks and Recreation — to spend as needed, leaving a balance of $326,484.
