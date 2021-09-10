Athens Police Department is conducting an investigation into a crash involving a man on a bicycle and two vehicles that left the cyclist dead.
According to APD, the collision occurred around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 72 West.
“A man riding a bicycle westbound on Hwy 72 in the center turn lane just west of Jefferson Street reportedly veered into the inside westbound lane and was struck from behind by two vehicles traveling in the same direction,” APD said in a release. “Athens Fire-Rescue and Athens Police Department were dispatched to the crash.”
The cyclist, identified as 53-year-old Roy Lynn Clemmons, was pronounced dead on the scene. Once Limestone County Coroner Mike West arrived, he and APD began a traffic homicide investigation.
“Officers and investigators were able to interview drivers of both involved vehicles and other witnesses who remained on scene,” APD said. “All but one lane of Highway 72 remained closed for two hours while evidence was documented and collected. This fatality remains under investigation.”
No charges or citations have been filed at this time. Anyone else who witnessed the crash is asked to call Sgt. Jonathan Caldwell at 256-233-8700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.