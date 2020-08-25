Athens Police Department arrested a Lacey Springs man on multiple charges Monday after he was caught with a truck reported stolen, records show.
William Timothy Allison, 50, of 100 block Lasater Road, is accused of passing forged checks totaling $5,000 at local businesses. Athens Police Capt. Trevor Harris said at the time of Allison's arrest, Allison was in possession of a Dodge Ram truck reported stolen from a dealership in Huntsville. He was apprehended just before noon Monday on U.S. 31, north of Pryor Street.
Allison faces six counts possession of a forged instrument and one count each of first-degree receiving stolen property and first-degree theft. He was booked at the police department before being placed in the Limestone County Jail.
Bail is set at $22,500.
