Athens Police Department is looking for a suspect in a robbery case that happened Tuesday.
According to APD, Matthew Alexander, 42, entered a store on Elkton Street around 4 p.m. armed with a screwdriver. He assaulted the clerk before stealing cash, a revolver and keys to the owner's gray 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan.
“Alexander then fled in the victim's van bearing license plate 44AR824,” said APD in a statement. “Fortunately, the victim sustained only minor injuries. Detectives were able to quickly identify the suspect from video obtained at the scene.”
Three felony warrants on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft and second-degree theft have been attained for Alexander's arrest.
“Officers continue to search for Alexander and the stolen van,” APD said. “Alexander is considered armed and dangerous. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. Anyone with information regarding the location of the stolen van or Matthew Alexander are encouraged to immediately contact Athens Police Department by calling 256-233-8700.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.