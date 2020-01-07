A man who told a police officer he lost his identification was subsequently arrested for violating the state Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, an official said.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said officer Bobby Hand initiated a traffic stop Sunday on U.S. 72. The driver, identified as 29-year-old James Hubert Overton of Carter Road, told Hand he lost his identification three weeks ago.
A background check by Hand revealed Overton is a sex offender who is required by law to have identification in his possession at all times. After being booked at the police department, Overton was transferred to the Limestone County Jail. He remained jailed Monday with bail set at $15,000.
