Two men were still being sought Tuesday after robbing the Athens GameStop the night before, according to Athens police.
Athens Police Department received a call Monday night that the GameStop location in the 200 block of French Farms Boulevard, across from the Athens Walmart, had been robbed around 8:20 p.m. APD Chief Floyd Johnson said a victim told officers two men entered the business and demanded money.
One of the males is described as a 5'10" dark-skinned black male weighing about 200 pounds wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes. The second male was described as a white male wearing a light gray hoodie, black pants and black shoes. Johnson said both males were described as being in their 20s and armed with handguns.
Anyone with information about the men or robbery is asked to contact APD at 256-233-8700.
