Athens Police Department will soon be adding nine new vehicles to its fleet.
The purchases were approved as two separate items by the City Council during its meeting Monday.
According to Police Chief Floyd Johnson, the separate items were needed due to two different funding methods. He said six 2021 Dodge Chargers will be purchased with $200,000 from the capital fund, while the approximately $80,000 for three 2021 Dodge Durangos will come from the drug/confiscated monies fund.
“We are going to be replacing some 2005 models as well as some 2013 models,” Johnson said. “We haven't had new cars in several years, and there are multiple reasons for that that are no fault of the mayor or City Council. It's going to help us out a lot. The maintenance on some of these older vehicles has become prohibitive.
“We want our officers to be safe in what we put them out on the road in, not something that will cause someone to get hurt.”
Johnson said the department was supposed to get some new vehicles last year, but manufacturing shut down during the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic and companies were not making the models APD needed at the time. He said the state bid list was also restructured, which caused further delay.
The cost associated with the vehicles includes all related equipment and installation, including spotlights, light bars and other parts not seen on stock commercial models.
“Police vehicles have a completely different suspension,” Johnson said. “They are designed to run and handle differently. They have a better electrical system because they have to sit and idle so much.”
Johnson said APD has four new officers and three currently going through the police academy, so this purchase will aid in the department having enough vehicles once it is fully staffed.
“We have gotten a lot of use out of the cars we've had to deadline,” he said. “We stretch out the amount of time we can use it. I'm proud of how our guys have managed our equipment. We inspect everything from the headlights and wipers to the seats. If our cars don't look good, Athens Police Department and the city don't look good.”
Johnson said he hopes to add the vehicles to the APD fleet within the next few months.
