Athens Police are again reminding citizens to be weary of a scam caller who pretends to be from the department and is seeking their personal information.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the department was notified today by a citizen who received a call from a person claiming to be Johnson Floyd. The caller asked for personal information, such as a Social Security number, from the citizen.
Johnson said no one from his department is calling to get personal information. He advised residents who receive such a call to hang up and to not give personal information to the caller.
