An Athens woman was arrested Tuesday after she stole a vehicle because she couldn't find a ride home, an official said.
Athens Police Capt. Trevor Harris said the sedan was stolen Saturday evening from the Econo Lodge parking lot. Breanna Maxine Sides, 23, was identified as the person who took the car and was arrested Tuesday by Det. Kelly Fussell, who investigated the case.
"She allegedly stole the car when she could not get a ride home," Harris said. "She left the car in the woods on Yarbrough Road, north of the city limits."
He said Fussell located the car so the owners could pick it up.
Sides was booked at APD before being taken to Limestone County Jail, where she remained Wednesday with bail set at $5,000. She is charged with one count of first-degree theft of property.
