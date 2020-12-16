Athens Police Sgt. Katrina Flanagan was surprised with a Hero Award from the Tennessee Valley Sons of the American Revolution during Monday's meeting of the Athens City Council. Flanagan was honored for her work in a program called “Gifts for the Elderly,” in which $15 donations are turned into gift baskets and passed out to local seniors during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Chapter President Ray Livingston presented Flanagan with the award, while Vice President Benny Hannah gave a speech about Flanagan and her work.